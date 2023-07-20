Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Special Event Services For FIFA Women’s World Cup To Run As Planned Today

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Special event bus and train services to get fans to and from this evening’s opening FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be running as planned, Auckland Transport can confirm.

Auckland Transport’s teams have been keeping in close contact with Police today to manage the impact of the serious incident in downtown Auckland this morning and subsequent Police response on our public transport services.

With Police cordons in downtown Auckland now being lifted, all the special event bus services planned to get fans to tonight’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be able to operate as planned.

Train services across Auckland are also running to schedule, meaning fans will also be able to easily travel to tonight’s game at Eden Park by travelling on the Western Line to Kingsland.

With cordons having lifted around Te Komititanga square the front entrance to Waitematā/Britomart station is also being opened for passengers to use.

Auckland Transport Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten says Aucklanders should be proud of the hard work of Police and frontline public transport staff today and their bravery while keeping Aucklanders safe.

“I’m so proud of our teams for the work they did today to keep our passengers safe while supporting the Police response and investigation into the awful shootings in downtown Auckland,” Ms van der Putten says.

“It’s been heartwarming to see the messages of support flowing in for bus drivers and other public transport team members who acted quickly this morning to keep passengers safe and reassure them during an extremely stressful situation.


“Now that the Police cordons have been lifted I’m pleased to be able to confirm that public transport services will be returning to their usual timetables, stops and stations in time for the afternoon and evening peak.

“We are also able to confirm that all our special event services for the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be running as planned today.

“There will be plenty of capacity on these services, and travel on all AT buses and trains is included with your tickets, so we’re encouraging fans to make the most of this offer and use public transport to games today and throughout the World Cup.”

Update on AT public transport services

  • With cordons having been lifted in the City Centre, all AT bus, train and ferry services will be returning to their usual timetables, stops and stations.
  • There may be some slight delays as services return to usual, so we’re asking passengers for their patience as we get services back to normal.

