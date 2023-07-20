UPDATE 4, CBD Incident, Scene Guard Remains In Place As Investigation Continues
Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, Relieving Auckland
District
Commander:
Police are continuing to
investigate the circumstances that led to
this
morning’s firearms incident in the central city.
Upwards of 70 people who witnessed the events have been spoken to today.
Police have reduced the
cordon around the area, which is now in place around
the immediate vicinity of the site. Roads are open around the area.
A scene examination will also continue tomorrow,
and a scene guard remains in
place overnight.
We
can advise that Police are not currently aware of any
additional people
presenting at hospital with injuries this afternoon.
The Police officer hospitalised this
morning continues to be in a stable
condition, and support remains in place for that member and their family.
We can also confirm a second Police officer
that was involved in the response
was later taken to hospital for a precautionary check up. They are not
seriously injured.
A priority for the
investigation is to identify the two people who died
in
this morning’s events and contact their next of kin.
Police are not currently able to release the
identity of the offender
involved until formal identification procedures are carried out.
I would
like to again acknowledge how distressing and unsettling
this
incident will have been for our CBD residents and workers.
The public will see an increased Police
presence in the area, and we reassure
the public that they can continue to come into the CBD as they normally
would.
We also have a number of visitors
in the city for the opening match of the
FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park tonight.
While the events of
this morning were incredibly alarming, people planning
to
attend the match can be assured there is no reason for ongoing concern, and
it is safe to attend the match.
Police are part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup
operational planning group
and are well placed to deal with events that may impact the tournament.
Police will have a presence in and around the match tonight and throughout
the tournament. This is our standard presence when major sports or
entertainment events are being hosted in the city.
Police will continue to provide updates as these become available.