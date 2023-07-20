UPDATE 4, CBD Incident, Scene Guard Remains In Place As Investigation Continues

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, Relieving Auckland District

Commander:

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to this

morning’s firearms incident in the central city.

Upwards of 70 people who witnessed the events have been spoken to today.

Police have reduced the cordon around the area, which is now in place around

the immediate vicinity of the site. Roads are open around the area.

A scene examination will also continue tomorrow, and a scene guard remains in

place overnight.

We can advise that Police are not currently aware of any additional people

presenting at hospital with injuries this afternoon.

The Police officer hospitalised this morning continues to be in a stable

condition, and support remains in place for that member and their family.

We can also confirm a second Police officer that was involved in the response

was later taken to hospital for a precautionary check up. They are not

seriously injured.

A priority for the investigation is to identify the two people who died in

this morning’s events and contact their next of kin.

Police are not currently able to release the identity of the offender

involved until formal identification procedures are carried out.

I would like to again acknowledge how distressing and unsettling this

incident will have been for our CBD residents and workers.

The public will see an increased Police presence in the area, and we reassure

the public that they can continue to come into the CBD as they normally

would.

We also have a number of visitors in the city for the opening match of the

FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park tonight.

While the events of this morning were incredibly alarming, people planning to

attend the match can be assured there is no reason for ongoing concern, and

it is safe to attend the match.

Police are part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup operational planning group

and are well placed to deal with events that may impact the tournament.

Police will have a presence in and around the match tonight and throughout

the tournament. This is our standard presence when major sports or

entertainment events are being hosted in the city.

Police will continue to provide updates as these become available.

© Scoop Media

