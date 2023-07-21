Appeal For Information: River Road Crash, Monday 3 July
Friday, 21 July 2023, 9:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information from anyone who may
have witnessed a crash where a red Toyota left the road
travelling south on River Road just south of the Horotiu
Bridge Road roundabout on the evening of Monday 3 July
2023.
Sadly, the driver died at the scene.
A
vehicle travelling north was seen in the area and may have
witnessed the crash. A second vehicle following the Toyota
has been identified and the driver has assisted Police,
which we are grateful for.
If anyone witnessed the
crash or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash, Police
would like to hear from you.
Information can be shared
via 105 – either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
‘Update Report’.
Please reference file number
230704/4863.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
