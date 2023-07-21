Appeal For Information: River Road Crash, Monday 3 July

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed a crash where a red Toyota left the road travelling south on River Road just south of the Horotiu Bridge Road roundabout on the evening of Monday 3 July 2023.

Sadly, the driver died at the scene.

A vehicle travelling north was seen in the area and may have witnessed the crash. A second vehicle following the Toyota has been identified and the driver has assisted Police, which we are grateful for.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash, Police would like to hear from you.

Information can be shared via 105 – either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230704/4863.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

