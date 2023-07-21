Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The First Of 29 Climate-friendly Transport Projects Under Way

Friday, 21 July 2023, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Construction of the first Transport Choices project in Hamilton Kirikiriroa began this week, which will see a new roundabout installed at the Lake Road and Commerce Street intersection in Frankton.

The project is about 90% funded by the Transport Choices package, part of the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) programme, that will see 29 climate-friendly projects constructed in Hamilton before mid 2024.

The purpose of these projects is to help reduce transport emissions and make it easier for people to move around the city.

Hamilton City Council’s Public Transport and Urban Mobility Manager Martin Parkes, who oversees the Transport Choices projects, is excited to finally break ground, and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“There’s going to a be a steady flow of projects hitting the streets that aim to make it safer and easier for people to get around our city, no matter how they choose to travel,” said Parkes.

“There are some tight timeframes that we’re working to. It’s going to take hard work from our teams and some patience and understanding from the community to get these all wrapped up.

“We’re in a climate emergency and doing nothing won’t address the issue. The planet is telling us that the way we’re living isn't working. Future generations are relying on us to make the right calls,” he said.

Waka Kotahi Manager Urban Mobility Kathryn King said the Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel.

“Our streets need to change. It’s becoming clear that our communities want safer, more resilient, and adaptable streets with less traffic, so children can confidently walk or bike to school, and so people can consider getting to work on a bike instead of a car.

“The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get to where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet.”

Along with improving safety and accessibility, the Lake Road and Commerce Street roundabout project will also help unlock the city’s newest bus route – the Meteor – that will link the east and west of Hamilton Kirkiriroa.

Changing the intersection layout to include a small roundabout will make it easier for buses to get through the area. The other improvements include installing raised zebra crossings at each approach to the intersection, and another at the Rawhiti Street intersection.

Works are expected to take about 12 weeks to complete – most of which will take place under a road closure at night while there’s less traffic.

Find out more about this project, and the other CERF projects here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Police: Serious Incident In Auckland’s CBD Contained

Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22AM. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell:
On Sir Roger’s Lament & The Commonwealth Games

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned a 22 page letter of complaint about how the ACT Party of David Seymour has strayed from the one true path and has “lost the plot." Reportedly, this has sent Sir Roger tottering out onto the tundra as a swing voter. Maybe this could be an option. More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More


PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-Right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws & regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit materially. More

Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 