Urgent Work Tonight To Clear Slip On Railway Tracks Near Parnell

There will be a range of train service disruptions and cancellations across Auckland tonight as KiwiRail starts work to urgently clear a slip affecting the railway corridor near Parnell Station, Auckland Transport says.

The slip in the Parnell Gulley occurred at about 1pm today and has affected services on all of Auckland’s four passenger rail lines this afternoon.

Auckland Transport Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten says the line between Britomart and Newmarket will close from 7pm tonight so KiwiRail can start work to clear the slip.

“We’re disappointed that there will be disruptions for passengers across our rail network tonight but it’s important that KiwiRail can get in and safely clear this slip as quickly as possible,” Ms van der Putten says.

“From 7pm tonight the tracks between Britomart and Newmarket will be closed so that KiwiRail crews can bring in diggers to clear the slip near Parnell.

“Rail replacement buses will run between Britomart and Newmarket from 7pm and our rail teams will be able to continue operating Southern Line train services between Newmarket and Papakura, and Western Line services between Newmarket and Swanson.

“Our rail teams are keeping in close contact with KiwiRail and we are hoping to run our usual Saturday services tomorrow morning in time for the FIFA Women’s World Cup match at Eden Park tomorrow.

“We appreciate that these sorts of disruptions are frustrating for our passengers and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding as KiwiRail works as quickly as possible to get the tracks cleared.”

Information about tonight’s services for each rail line

Southern Line – rail services will operate at between Newmarket and Papakura with bus replacements operating between Britomart and Newmarket;

Western Line – rail services will operate between Newmarket and Swanson with bus replacements operating between Britomart and Newmarket;

Onehunga Line – rail services are cancelled, but bus replacements will be operating between Penrose and Onehunga;

Eastern Line – rail services are running at reduced frequency between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau with bus replacements operating between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu.

