UPDATE 6, Auckland CBD, Victims Recovered As Thorough Investigation Continues

Attributed to Detective Superintendent Ross McKay.

Police have this evening recovered the two victims from the site of yesterday’s shooting in the Auckland CBD.

It is also anticipated the offender’s body will be recovered tonight.

Poor weather conditions across the Auckland region impacted progress today, adding to the complexities of the scene being a large multi-storey building site.

The scene examination at the site has been ongoing today and will continue over the weekend.

A cordon remains in place around the immediate vicinity of the site and a scene guard will be in place overnight.

Once the deceased are recovered, formalities will get underway with post-mortem examinations and formal identification to be carried out in due course.

Police are in touch with the families of the two victims who lost their lives in this incident, and we are working alongside Victim Support to ensure they are getting the support they need.

The names of the two victims, and that of the offender, will be released as soon as possible once formalities have been completed and the Coroner notified. Police can confirm the victims were men aged in their 40s.

We understand there are many questions about what occurred.

Detectives are working through a methodical investigation to understand the motivations behind what occurred.

It is imperative we allow time for this thorough investigation to be carried out. Our absolute priority is to ensure there are answers for the families affected by this event.

The investigation team spent yesterday speaking to more than 70 witnesses, and more witness interviews have taken place today.

APPEAL FOR FOOTAGE:

We are aware however that there may be others who we have not yet spoken to, as well as people who have photos or video footage of the incident.

To capture these photos and video footage, Police have launched an online portal, where members of the public can upload photos and videos: https://tuscan.nc3.govt.nz/

If you did witness the incident and haven’t spoken to us yet, or if you have any information which you think may be relevant, please get in touch as soon as possible.

If you can help, please call 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please reference file number 230720/6744.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

