Update 7, Auckland CBD, Third Body Is Recovered From The Scene

21 July

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay:

Police can confirm the final body has been recovered from the site of yesterday’s shooting in Auckland CBD. Tonight, the body of the offender has been recovered from the building site. A scene guard will remain in place overnight and a scene examination will continue over the weekend.

As we have previously advised, the names of both the victims and offender will be released as soon as all formalities have been completed, and the Coroner notified.

We are continuing to ask anyone who has photos or videos of the incident to provide this to Police to assist our investigation. An online portal has been set up to capture these photos and video: https://tuscan.nc3.govt.nz/

If you did witness the incident and haven’t spoken to us yet, or if you have any information which you think may be relevant, please get in touch as soon as possible.

If you can help, please call 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please reference file number 230720/6744.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. ENDS

