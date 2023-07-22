Update 7, Auckland CBD, Third Body Is Recovered From The Scene
Saturday, 22 July 2023, 6:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
21 July
Detective Superintendent Ross
McKay:
Police can confirm the final body has
been recovered from the site of yesterday’s shooting in
Auckland CBD. Tonight, the body of the offender has been
recovered from the building site. A scene guard will remain
in place overnight and a scene examination will continue
over the weekend.
As we have previously advised,
the names of both the victims and offender will be released
as soon as all formalities have been completed, and the
Coroner notified.
We are continuing to ask
anyone who has photos or videos of the incident to provide
this to Police to assist our investigation. An online portal
has been set up to capture these photos and video: https://tuscan.nc3.govt.nz/
If
you did witness the incident and haven’t spoken to us yet,
or if you have any information which you think may be
relevant, please get in touch as soon as possible.
If
you can help, please call 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.
Please reference file number 230720/6744.
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555 111.
ENDS
