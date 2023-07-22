Fatal Crash, Waikato
Saturday, 22 July 2023, 7:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a crash in Waikato
overnight.
Emergency services were called to a
two-vehicle crash on State Highway 26 at Newstead, east of
Hamilton, about 11:20pm last night.
The occupant of
one of the vehicles died at the scene, while the occupant of
the other vehicle had moderate to serious injuries and was
transported to hospital.
The road remains closed, and
the Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
During the June 2023 advertisements featuring ACT Party MPs started showing up in social media feeds. For those viewers without the benefit of 20/20 vision, it was hard to see the authorisation crest alerting them to the fact that they, the taxpayer, had in-fact paid for these slick well produced videos. ACT MP Chris Baillie’s authorisation statement was so small it appeared the editors behind his video were attempting some sort of world record for font reduction. More
Gordon Campbell: On Sir Roger’s Lament, And The Commonwealth Games
So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned... More>>