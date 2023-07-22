Fatal Crash, Waikato

One person has died in a crash in Waikato overnight.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 26 at Newstead, east of Hamilton, about 11:20pm last night.

The occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene, while the occupant of the other vehicle had moderate to serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The road remains closed, and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

