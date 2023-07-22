Saturday update: Auckland CBD shooting

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay:

A forensic scene examination of the downtown building site continues today, following Thursday’s shooting in Auckland’s CBD.

Investigation staff are working through a large number of witness and general enquiries.

Four people remain in hospital receiving care, including a Police officer.

The formal identification and notification process for the deceased is ongoing, and at this stage we don’t anticipate having names to release before Monday.

Any workers or affected people following Thursday’s events who need support, who have not yet reached out, are encouraged to contact Police to be put in touch with services like Victim Support.

We are also continuing to ask anyone who has photos or videos of the incident to provide this to Police to assist our investigation.

An online portal has been set up to capture these photos and video: https://tuscan.nc3.govt.nz/ [1]

If you did witness the incident and haven’t spoken to us yet, or if you have any information which you think may be relevant, please get in touch as soon as possible.

If you can help, please call 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 230720/6744.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

