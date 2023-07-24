Fatal crash, SH3, Bulls

Police can confirm two people have died following a crash near the intersection of Mchardie Road and State Highway 3, Bulls this afternoon.

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash at around 4.25pm.

Sadly, two people died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

