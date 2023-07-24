Road blocked, Great South Road, Takanini - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a building fire on Great South Road, Takanini, this morning.

The incident was reported to Police around 4am.

Motorists are advised a section of Great South Road, near the intersection of Taka St and Walter Strevens Drive, is currently closed in both directions while the scene is cleared.

At this stage, no injuries have been reported.

Diversions are in place, however motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area where possible.

An update will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

