Maramataka 2023 Celebrates Rongoā Māori Wisdom And Cultural Heritage

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti, in collaboration with the Rongoā Collective of the Ā.R.T. Confederation, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of Maramataka 2023.

The momentous launch event took place last week - Ōue o Pipiri, the traditional reference to Friday - at the picturesque Whareroa - Queen Elizabeth Park.

Maramataka is a comprehensive system of time that introduces the principles of the Māori lunar calendar, providing invaluable insights into living in accordance with the traditional wisdom and practices of the taiao - nature.

This year’s 16th edition is a beautifully crafted resource written by esteemed Pou Rongoā (local traditional Māori healers) of the Ā.R.T. Confederation.

Pou Rongoā Sharlene Maoate-Davis says the Maramataka aims to empower individuals, whānau and communities with a unique Rongoā Māori approach to life and wellbeing.

“The launch of Maramataka 2023 marks a significant milestone for Kāpiti in its journey towards embracing intergenerational cultural practices in everyday life,” Ms Maoate-Davis says.

“The theme of the Maramataka is ‘Tirotiro Kau Au’, encouraging observation. By incorporating this focus into the calendar, the community can understand the importance of Rongoā or holistic wellbeing and its application in daily life.”

Maramataka 2023 was launched with a delightful blend of entertainment and cultural performances celebrating the rich heritage of Kāpiti. Performers included renowned singing sensation Sianne Dougherty and a kapa haka performance by local kaumātua group Ngā Pakeke o Kāpiti.

The event symbolised a shared commitment to preserving and promoting culture, fostering wellbeing, and strengthening cultural identity.

Following the rise of Matariki and Puanga, Whareroa - Queen Elizabeth Park provided a breathtaking natural environment that served as the perfect backdrop for the occasion.

Previously a thriving local Pataka Kai or food basket for iwi living there, the park now offers a serene environment that harmonises with the purpose of Maramataka, promoting a sense of connection to the land and the elements.

The Maramataka 2023 is available for purchase at Kāpiti Coast District Council Service Centres in Ōtaki, Waikanae and Paraparaumu for $15 each.

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti and the Kāpiti Coast District Council are honoured to partner with the Rongoā Collective of the Ā.R.T. Confederation to bring Maramataka 2023 to the community.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/maramataka for more information.

About Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti:

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti is one of the longest lasting partnerships between tangata whenua and local government in Aotearoa New Zealand. The partners are the Kāpiti Coast District Council and the mana whenua (people with ‘authority over the land’) Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti is dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and advancement of Māori knowledge, language, and customs within the Kāpiti region.

About The Rongoā of the Ā.R.T Confederation:

The Rongoā of the Ā.R.T Confederation (Ātiawa, Raukawa, Toa Rangatira) is a collective of Rongoā practitioners who affiliate to the three Mana Whenua iwi. The Pou Rongoā have dedicated their lives to the preservation, teaching and promotion of traditional healing and wellness practices. The Collective’s mission is “Rongoā in every Whanau Home. Through their expertise, Pou Rongoā play a vital role in passing down local wisdom and knowledge to future generations”.

© Scoop Media

