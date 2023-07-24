Serious Crash, State Highway 8, Roxburgh, Central Otago

Police responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Scotland Street and Ferry Road, Roxburgh.

The crash was reported around 12:40pm.

One person was transported to hospital by helicopter in a moderate to serious condition.

The Serious Crash unit have been advised.

The road is blocked and there are diversions in place on State Highway 8 at Hawick Street and Liddle Street.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

