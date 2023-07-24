Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash, State Highway 8, Roxburgh, Central Otago

Monday, 24 July 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Scotland Street and Ferry Road, Roxburgh.

The crash was reported around 12:40pm.

One person was transported to hospital by helicopter in a moderate to serious condition.

The Serious Crash unit have been advised.

The road is blocked and there are diversions in place on State Highway 8 at Hawick Street and Liddle Street.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Office Of The PM: Kiri Allen Resigns After Evans Bay Car Crash Arrest

Shortly after 9 PM last night Kiri Allan was involved in a car crash on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. She was taken into custody and held in the Wellington Central Police station. She was released around 1 AM this morning. She has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest ...

I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant. I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.

Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Scam Of Sounding Tough On Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 
Greens: James Shaw's Speech At 2023 Campaign Launch

"The fear and anxiety National and ACT have filled our headlines and social media feeds with, over the last twelve months, appalls me. They are using fear as a motivator because they have nothing else. No vision. No courage. No moral compass." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Disinformation Doco Promo

On July 17 Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured various New Zealand politicians. More

Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 