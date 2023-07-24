Serious Crash, State Highway 8, Roxburgh, Central Otago
Monday, 24 July 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police responded to a two vehicle crash at the
intersection of Scotland Street and Ferry Road,
Roxburgh.
The crash was reported around
12:40pm.
One person was transported to hospital by
helicopter in a moderate to serious condition.
The
Serious Crash unit have been advised.
The road is
blocked and there are diversions in place on State Highway 8
at Hawick Street and Liddle Street.
Motorists are
advised to expect
delays.
