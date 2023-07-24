Police Appeal For Sightings After Man Located Deceased At Whirinaki Beach, Hawke's Bay
Monday, 24 July 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The death of a man located deceased at Whirinaki Beach in
Hawke’s Bay yesterday is being treated as
unexplained.
Rowen Aupouri, aged 32, from Napier, was
found by a member of the public at 8.25am yesterday (Sunday
24 July).
Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved
ones.
The site where Rowen was found has today been
blessed by local kaumatua.
A Rahui will be in place
until Friday 28 July, between the Tangoio river mouth and
Westshore Beach.
As part of our enquiries, we would
like to hear from anyone who was travelling along State
Highway 2 near the Tangoio Stream bridge at around 6.30pm on
Friday 21 July and saw anyone with or near a Mazda station
wagon.
We’d also like to hear from you if you saw
anyone walking along State Highway 2 on the Whirinaki
straight around that time, or if you have dash cam footage
from the area which may assist our enquiries.
If you
can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file
number
230724/1987.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Shortly after 9 PM last night Kiri Allan was involved in a car crash on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. She was taken into custody and held in the Wellington Central Police station. She was released around 1 AM this morning. She has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest ...
I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant. I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.
Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation. More
Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More