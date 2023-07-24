Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Sightings After Man Located Deceased At Whirinaki Beach, Hawke's Bay

Monday, 24 July 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The death of a man located deceased at Whirinaki Beach in Hawke’s Bay yesterday is being treated as unexplained.

Rowen Aupouri, aged 32, from Napier, was found by a member of the public at 8.25am yesterday (Sunday 24 July).

Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones.

The site where Rowen was found has today been blessed by local kaumatua.

A Rahui will be in place until Friday 28 July, between the Tangoio river mouth and Westshore Beach.

As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who was travelling along State Highway 2 near the Tangoio Stream bridge at around 6.30pm on Friday 21 July and saw anyone with or near a Mazda station wagon.

We’d also like to hear from you if you saw anyone walking along State Highway 2 on the Whirinaki straight around that time, or if you have dash cam footage from the area which may assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230724/1987.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Office Of The PM: Kiri Allen Resigns After Evans Bay Car Crash Arrest

Shortly after 9 PM last night Kiri Allan was involved in a car crash on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. She was taken into custody and held in the Wellington Central Police station. She was released around 1 AM this morning. She has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest ...

I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant. I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.

Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 
Greens: James Shaw's Speech At 2023 Campaign Launch

"The fear and anxiety National and ACT have filled our headlines and social media feeds with, over the last twelve months, appalls me. They are using fear as a motivator because they have nothing else. No vision. No courage. No moral compass." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Disinformation Doco Promo

On July 17 Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured various New Zealand politicians. More

Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 