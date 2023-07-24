Police Appeal For Sightings After Man Located Deceased At Whirinaki Beach, Hawke's Bay

The death of a man located deceased at Whirinaki Beach in Hawke’s Bay yesterday is being treated as unexplained.

Rowen Aupouri, aged 32, from Napier, was found by a member of the public at 8.25am yesterday (Sunday 24 July).

Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones.

The site where Rowen was found has today been blessed by local kaumatua.

A Rahui will be in place until Friday 28 July, between the Tangoio river mouth and Westshore Beach.

As part of our enquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who was travelling along State Highway 2 near the Tangoio Stream bridge at around 6.30pm on Friday 21 July and saw anyone with or near a Mazda station wagon.

We’d also like to hear from you if you saw anyone walking along State Highway 2 on the Whirinaki straight around that time, or if you have dash cam footage from the area which may assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230724/1987.

© Scoop Media

