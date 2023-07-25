Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pair Arrested Within Minutes, Enquiries Continue Following Fight At Shopping Mall

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two men were promptly taken into custody after a fight took place at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre this afternoon.

The pair are members or associates of the Rebels gang.

Police responded to multiple reports of a fight taking place just before 1pm.

Acting Inspector Matt Child says initial reports were that those fighting were carrying knives and other objects.

“Police were at the mall within minutes and immediately took two people into custody on site.”

Acting Inspector Child says due to the nature of what was reported, attending staff were armed as a precaution.

At this stage, no injuries from the fight have been reported to Police.

Acting Inspector Child says the incident took place near a jewellery store inside in the shopping centre.

“Staff at the store activated its fog cannon as a precaution as the fight was taking place outside, however the store was not connected to what took place.”

Both men are now in custody and will be facing charges relating to fighting in a public place. Enquiries continue to locate at least two others involved in the fight.

“Police do not tolerate this sort of violence, which took place in a very public place. The men arrested will now be held accountable for what has occurred,” Acting Inspector Child says.

