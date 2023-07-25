Police Appeal For Sightings And Information Of Stolen Bikes And Scooters

Police are appealing to the public to assist in locating a number of stolen e-bikes and scooters in the Tauranga area.

The vehicles were taken during two separate burglaries, on Thursday 13 and Friday 21 July from a local business.

Police are seeking any information from people who may have seen a UBCO electric motor bike, particularly a khaki green model, or a GoScoot electric scooter left in an unusual place or if someone in your neighbourhood has recently acquired one.

Information can be reported to Police via 105 by quoting file number 230714/4945.

© Scoop Media

