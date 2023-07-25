Police Appeal For Sightings And Information Of Stolen Bikes And Scooters
Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public to assist in locating
a number of stolen e-bikes and scooters in the Tauranga
area.
The vehicles were taken during two separate
burglaries, on Thursday 13 and Friday 21 July from a local
business.
Police are seeking any information from
people who may have seen a UBCO electric motor bike,
particularly a khaki green model, or a GoScoot electric
scooter left in an unusual place or if someone in your
neighbourhood has recently acquired one.
Information
can be reported to Police via 105 by quoting file number
230714/4945.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More