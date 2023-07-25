Public's Information Aids Quick Arrests On The Shore

Quick reports meant quick response across parts of the North Shore in recent days.

In the process Police have held offenders to account for serious matters, including a robbery.

Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Stefan Sagar says Police quickly responded to a robbery taking place at a petrol station in Beach Haven on Friday afternoon (21 July).

“Just before 4pm, reports came through that a robbery had occurred and the offender was trying to flee the area.

“Concerningly, it was being reported that this offender was trying to steal a person’s vehicle to aid his escape.”

The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, was quickly deployed to the area.

“Eagle directed our staff to the offender’s location, and he was taken into custody before the vehicle was stolen,” Inspector Sagar says.

A 22-year-old man is now before the North Shore District Court facing a charge of robbery.

Meanwhile, information provided by the public meant two young people have been held to account for allegedly damaging a Torbay bus stop.

“Our staff responded to the report on Saturday afternoon and while the pair had already boarded a bus, we soon caught up with them,” Inspector Sagar says.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with wilful damage, while the 15-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.

“The pair are also being dealt with by Police on unrelated matters to the damaged bus stop, including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle for the 17-year-old.”

For Police it highlights the importance of the public’s information to assist in our work, Inspector Sagar says.

“Police take offending against our businesses or in our public spaces seriously and will work to hold offenders to account.”

The community is encouraged to continue report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

© Scoop Media

