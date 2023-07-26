Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Dairy Company Fined $32,500 Over Failure To Declare Hundreds Of NAIT Animal Movements

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 11:09 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

A Waikato dairy company has been fined $32,500 over its failure to notify NAIT that it was moving 910 cattle onto its farm.

The National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) scheme, which maintains a national database of cattle and deer movements, is a critical part of New Zealand's ability to respond quickly to biosecurity threats.

Rangitoto Dairies Ltd, which operates a dairy and beef farm business at Te Kuiti, earlier pleaded guilty to one representative charge under the National Animal Identification and Tracing Act 2012. It was sentenced at the Te Kuiti District Court yesterday (25/7/23).

Inquiries by Ministry for Primary Industries NAIT officers found the company's registered person in charge of animals (PICA) for the farm had failed to declare to NAIT that it received 910 cattle from 82 separate movements on-farm between 1 July and 18 October 2020. The company was responsible for the failure of its employee because it did not ensure its employee fully understood the obligations of a PICA and failed to put adequate measures into place to catch any mistakes or failures by the employee or other staff involved in receiving the animals to meet NAIT obligations.

“This was hundreds of animals and it only takes one animal to potentially cause a biosecurity problem, as we have learned from our experience with Mycoplasma bovis,” says MPI’s acting regional manager of Animal Welfare and NAIT compliance, Stefan Halberg.

“We understand this is the largest NAIT sentence that has been handed down by the courts to date. It should send a strong message to all farmers and businesses with NAIT animals – compliance with the system is a top priority.”

“Compliance with the NAIT system ensures we can trace animal movements. This is critical to our ability to act quickly and effectively in the event of an unwanted biosecurity incursion.

“When a person or company in charge of animals fails their NAIT obligations, they potentially put the whole sector at risk.

“The stakes are very high, and we take non-compliance seriously because of the potentially devastating effect biosecurity threats can have on industry and communities.

“People in charge of animals must ensure they’ve tagged and registered their NAIT animals. If they’re going off-farm to a meat processor or another farm, or if the animals are coming onto the farm, they must declare these movements to NAIT within 48 hours.”

Part of Rangitoto Dairies Ltd’s operation includes buying young calves from about 50 dairy farms, which they then rear and wean. These weaned calves are sold to other farms.

When new calves arrived on-farm, staff were expected to scan the NAIT tags and download them into the database, however MPI’s investigation found this wasn’t happening consistently and that Rangitoto Dairies Ltd as an employer was aware that a breach could happen if these processes were not properly completed but did not put in place adequate checks and balances to ensure this.

“The NAIT tag and registration system is only as effective as the information provided. If you are unsure about what you need to do, reach out. There is plenty of information, advice and support available,” says Mr Halberg.

Visit the OSPRI website, which runs the NAIT system.

For more information please email: media@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ian Powell: Hipkins’ ‘Captain’s Call’ To Sink Parker’s Wealth Tax

Many Kiwis were stunned by Chris Hipkins’ unexpected announcement that there would not be a capital gains or wealth tax on his watch. What made it so stunning was that it was preceded by the publication in April of meticulous research by the Department of Inland Revenue on the level of tax avoidance by the super-rich. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Spain’s Election


Spain held an election last Sunday… And stop me if any of this doesn’t sound familiar. The two right wing parties were expected to win a relatively victory after a year of setbacks for the ruling centre-left government. The large, traditional party of the centre right (the Peoples’s Party or PP) was led by a supremely confident but gaffe-prone individual who struggled to connect with the electorate. PP’s running mate was Vox, a neo-liberal party of the extreme right, which campaigned against an allegedly “woke” government unduly influenced by feminists and trans rights activists. More

 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


National: Chris Hipkins Reigning Over Cabinet of Chaos

Chris Hipkins’ leadership of the Labour Party is under further pressure after David Parker’s clear undermining of his leadership, says National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop. More


Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More

Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order
Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. For one thing… Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More

Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and midnight 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More


EMA: 2023 Policy Manifesto Highlights Business Wish List

Acknowledging the crucial role that the business sector plays in New Zealand’s success should be a priority for any incoming government following the October election and that requires a shift in attitude, says the EMA. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 