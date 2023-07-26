Mauao Works Complete, Maunga (mountain) Reopen
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Tree removal works on Mauao are complete and the maunga
(mountain) is now open to the public again. The boat ramp
and upper carpark are also open. The lower carpark will be
closed until 5pm Thursday 27 July while logs from the tree
removal are processed. This area remains fenced off to the
public.
Eight large exotic trees were removed on the
Pilot Bay/Waikorire side of the maunga (mountain) this week
to ensure the archaeological preservation of the area.
Several trees fell during Cyclone Gabrielle and others were
deteriorating, damaging the archaeological terraces near Te
Ara Tūtanga (the base track). Trees were removed using a
helicopter to minimise damage to the land below.
These
works are a continuation of the exotic tree removal which
took place in 2022 and align with the 2018 Mauao Historic
Reserve Management Plan, which confirms that exotic trees
will progressively be removed from Mauao given its status as
a special ecological area. Over the last two years, more
than 12,000 native plants have been planted on
Mauao.
Thanks to the community for their understanding
while these important works took place on this treasured
taonga.
