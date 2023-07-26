Mauao Works Complete, Maunga (mountain) Reopen

Tree removal works on Mauao are complete and the maunga (mountain) is now open to the public again. The boat ramp and upper carpark are also open. The lower carpark will be closed until 5pm Thursday 27 July while logs from the tree removal are processed. This area remains fenced off to the public.

Eight large exotic trees were removed on the Pilot Bay/Waikorire side of the maunga (mountain) this week to ensure the archaeological preservation of the area. Several trees fell during Cyclone Gabrielle and others were deteriorating, damaging the archaeological terraces near Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track). Trees were removed using a helicopter to minimise damage to the land below.

These works are a continuation of the exotic tree removal which took place in 2022 and align with the 2018 Mauao Historic Reserve Management Plan, which confirms that exotic trees will progressively be removed from Mauao given its status as a special ecological area. Over the last two years, more than 12,000 native plants have been planted on Mauao.

Thanks to the community for their understanding while these important works took place on this treasured taonga.

