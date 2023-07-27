Te Atatū Peninsula Schools Lockdown Lifted
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to make enquiries into a
threatening phone call that was made to Rutherford College
in Te Atatū Peninsula earlier today.
A precautionary
lockdown at the high school and nearby education facilities
has now been lifted.
These matters are taken
seriously, and we understand this will have been alarming
for parents and the community.
We have established
there are no immediate risks in relation to this
matter.
Police will be maintaining a presence at the
school this afternoon for reassurance purposes.
The
community can be assured that enquiries will be ongoing into
the source of this phone
call.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Te Pāti Māori have launched a transformative policy that will redistribute wealth and end poverty in Aotearoa by:
- Removing GST from all kai & regulating the ability of supermarkets to hike prices.
- Removing income tax for low income whānau.
- Increasing income tax on those earning more than $200,000.
- Increasing the Corporate Tax Rate from 28% to 33%.
They will also introduce net wealth, foreign companies, land banking, & vacant house taxes. More