Te Atatū Peninsula Schools Lockdown Lifted

Police are continuing to make enquiries into a threatening phone call that was made to Rutherford College in Te Atatū Peninsula earlier today.

A precautionary lockdown at the high school and nearby education facilities has now been lifted.

These matters are taken seriously, and we understand this will have been alarming for parents and the community.

We have established there are no immediate risks in relation to this matter.

Police will be maintaining a presence at the school this afternoon for reassurance purposes.

The community can be assured that enquiries will be ongoing into the source of this phone call.

