Fatal Crash, Morrinsville-Tahuna Road

Police can now confirm one person has died and another has critical injuries in a crash in Tahuna, Waikato.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 12:10pm on Morrinsville-Tahuna Road, between Paeroa-Tahuna Road and Quine Road.

The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene.

