Fatal Crash, Morrinsville-Tahuna Road
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 3:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died and another
has critical injuries in a crash in Tahuna,
Waikato.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 12:10pm
on Morrinsville-Tahuna Road, between Paeroa-Tahuna Road and
Quine Road.
The road remains closed while emergency
services are at the
scene.
