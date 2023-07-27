Arrests Made As Operation Cobalt Shuts Down Drug Operation In Henderson

Operation Cobalt has shut down a methamphetamine operation linked to the Head Hunters, during early morning search warrants across West Auckland.

In the process of shutting down the alleged operation, Police have also seized drugs, cash, and a firearm.

Before dawn, searches got underway at four properties across Henderson, Massey and Ranui.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Raymond Sunkel says two arrests have been made so far and additional arrests cannot be ruled out.

“During our search at a property on Edmonton Road, we have come across a full clandestine laboratory used to manufacture methamphetamine.

“Packaged methamphetamine was also located which would have gone on to be sold and distributed amongst the community. A large amount of cash was also found and is still being processed.”

A 54-year-old man who is associated to the Head Hunters was arrested at the property and is facing serious drugs charges.

He is expected this afternoon in the Waitākere District Court charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession for supply of methamphetamine and possession of equipment for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Police also searched two properties in Massey, locating additional equipment used in producing methamphetamine and a small quantity of GBL.

“Police arrested a woman at Huruhuru Road for breaching her bail conditions, and she is also being put before the Court,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Sunkel says.

“Meanwhile, we also located a loaded pistol and a stolen vehicle in Ranui.”

Further arrests are likely as enquiries continue into the items of interest seized by Police today.

“Police are continuing to keep the pressure on gang members and their associates by targeting and disrupting illegal activity they may be involved in as part of Operation Cobalt,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Sunkel says.

“Methamphetamine continues to have a dramatic impact on communities right across the country.

“Police will continue to take every opportunity to hold those producing this harmful substance for gain and holding them to account.”

© Scoop Media

