Manawatū Police seeking info following series of arsons

Friday, 28 July 2023, 11:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Manawatū Police are investigating a series of arsons at council facilities in Ashhurst.

Between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday 25 July, the public toilet situated on the corner of Guildford and Winchester Streets, Ashhurst was the subject of an Arson.

This facility was then targeted again sometime overnight on Wednesday 26 July 2023.

A third fire at this facility was reported this morning (28 July), along with another fire at the Skate Park in Ashhurst.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and following positive lines of enquiry.

We are working to hold the offender(s) to account and seek costs for damage caused.

As part of our enquiries, we are appealing for any information from the public.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact Police on 105 referencing file number 230726/0257.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

