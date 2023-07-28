Update: Search For Person, Kinloch, Taupo
Friday, 28 July 2023, 6:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil
Edwards:
Police Continue the search for Missing woman
Jan-Marie Burton after she was
reported missing on
Wednesday 26 July.
As we head into the weekend Police
advise Police along with Land Search and
Rescue teams
will be in the Kinloch and Kawakawa Bay area’s.
Jan
Marie was last seen Wednesday morning on a walking track
near Kinloch.
Over the weekend these tracks will
remain open to us all but please consider
our teams as
they continue searching for Jan-Marie.
If you happen
to come across Jan-Marie please stay with her and
telephone
police via
111.
