Update: Search For Person, Kinloch, Taupo

Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards:

Police Continue the search for Missing woman Jan-Marie Burton after she was

reported missing on Wednesday 26 July.

As we head into the weekend Police advise Police along with Land Search and

Rescue teams will be in the Kinloch and Kawakawa Bay area’s.

Jan Marie was last seen Wednesday morning on a walking track near Kinloch.

Over the weekend these tracks will remain open to us all but please consider

our teams as they continue searching for Jan-Marie.

If you happen to come across Jan-Marie please stay with her and telephone

police via 111.

© Scoop Media

