Youths Caught Following Car Thefts And Dangerous Driving

Area Commander Southland, Inspector Mike Bowman:

Three youths have been arrested for unlawfully taking a vehicle, driving

dangerously, and fleeing police earlier this week.

Wednesday morning 26 July, Police responded to reports of youths driving a

potentially stolen vehicle in an erratic manner all over Invercargill city.

The driver of the vehicle was baiting Police staff trying to encourage police

to chase them and driving in an extremely dangerous manner all over the city.

Instead of pursuing the vehicle, Police were able to monitor the progress and

planned a safe intervention to bring the incident to an end.

When Police located the vehicle, the driver fled police and crashed shortly

afterwards, and the occupants decamped on foot.

Staff quickly set-up cordons in the area and a dog team unit tracked and

located youths.

Three 13-year-old youths were spoken to regarding six unlawful takings of

motor vehicles.

One youth appeared in the Invercargill Youth Court and the other two were

referred to Police Youth Services while, another has yet to be spoken too

The quick work from our staff has resulted in these high-risk offenders being

identified and held to account. They were taken into Oranga Tamariki

care.

This group are believed to be involved in similar offending, in the Southland

area over the past few months.

While resolutions like this are positive, we know they are cold comfort to

the people who have been targeted and have lost their vehicles or had

property damaged.

Police and Victim Support will be providing ongoing support to the victims of

this offending and Police are committed to identifying and apprehending those

responsible.

We hope this gives our community reassurance that we take this offending

extremely seriously and we will respond, investigate and work hard to bring

offenders to account.

Police continue to urge the community to report suspicious and criminal

behaviour. The sooner it is reported, the sooner it can be investigated.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity is urged to contact Police on

111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

