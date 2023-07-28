Youths Caught Following Car Thefts And Dangerous Driving
Area Commander Southland, Inspector Mike Bowman:
Three youths have been arrested for unlawfully taking a vehicle, driving
dangerously, and fleeing police earlier this week.
Wednesday morning 26 July, Police responded to reports of youths driving a
potentially stolen vehicle in an erratic manner all over Invercargill city.
The driver of the vehicle was baiting Police staff trying to encourage police
to chase them and driving in an extremely dangerous manner all over the city.
Instead of pursuing the vehicle, Police were able to monitor the progress and
planned a safe intervention to bring the incident to an end.
When Police located the vehicle, the driver fled police and crashed shortly
afterwards, and the occupants decamped on foot.
Staff quickly set-up cordons in the area and a dog team unit tracked and
located youths.
Three 13-year-old youths were spoken to regarding six unlawful takings of
motor vehicles.
One youth appeared in the Invercargill Youth Court and the other two were
referred to Police Youth Services while, another has yet to be spoken too
The quick work from our staff has resulted in these high-risk offenders being
identified and held to account. They were taken into Oranga Tamariki
care.
This group are believed to be involved in similar offending, in the Southland
area over the past few months.
While resolutions like this are positive, we know they are cold comfort to
the people who have been targeted and have lost their vehicles or had
property damaged.
Police and Victim Support will be providing ongoing support to the victims of
this offending and Police are committed to identifying and apprehending those
responsible.
We hope this gives our community reassurance that we take this offending
extremely seriously and we will respond, investigate and work hard to bring
offenders to account.
Police continue to urge the community to report suspicious and criminal
behaviour. The sooner it is reported, the sooner it can be investigated.
Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity is urged to contact Police on
111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.