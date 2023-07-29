Road Blocked State Highway 54, Aokautere, Palmerston North - Central

Emergency services are responding to a one vehicle crash on State Highway 54, near Orrs Road, Aokautere, reported around 3:50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and take an alternate route.

