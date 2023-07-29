Road Blocked State Highway 54, Aokautere, Palmerston North - Central
Saturday, 29 July 2023, 6:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a one vehicle crash
on State Highway 54, near Orrs Road, Aokautere, reported
around 3:50pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is closed, and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and take
an alternate
route.
© Scoop Media
