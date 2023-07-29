Clarification: Crash, Ngunguru Road - Northland
Saturday, 29 July 2023, 7:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to clarify the diversion in place for
motorists after the
serious crash on Ngunguru
Road.
Drivers travelling between Tutukaka and
Whangarei can take Matapouri and
Marua Roads through
Hikurangi, rather than Whananaki South Road as
indicated
earlier.
