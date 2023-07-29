Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash Ngunguru Road, Glenbervie

Saturday, 29 July 2023, 9:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm one person has died following a two vehicle crash in
Glenbervie near Whangarei.

Two others received moderate injuries.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 5:50pm on Ngunguru Road, near Rockingham
Road.

The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene.

© Scoop Media

