Fatal Crash Ngunguru Road, Glenbervie
Saturday, 29 July 2023, 9:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a two
vehicle crash in
Glenbervie near Whangarei.
Two others
received moderate injuries.
The two-vehicle crash happened
about 5:50pm on Ngunguru Road, near
Rockingham
Road.
The road remains closed while
emergency services are at the
scene.
© Scoop Media
