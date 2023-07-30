Road Blocked, North-Western Motorway, Grey Lynn - Auckland City
Sunday, 30 July 2023, 6:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash on the
Northwestern Motorway.
Three lanes are blocked
westbound, near the Bond Street over-bridge.
Injury
status is unkown at this stage.
Motorists are advised
to take an alternate route and expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Todd Stephenson is not merely the highest ranked newcomer on the Act Party list, he's also one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career in the pharmaceutical industry, Stephenson’s “skills” lie in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More