Appeal For Information After Man Injured, Lower Hutt
Sunday, 30 July 2023, 7:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for any information after a man
self-presented at a
hospital in Lower Hutt around 3pm
today.
The man is in a serious condition with injuries
consistent with a gunshot
wound.
Police believe
this occurred in the Wainuiomata area and is an
isolated
incident, and do not believe there is any
ongoing risk to the public.
If you have any
information that may assist Police with our
investigation,
please contact Police on 105 and reference
event number: P055504433.
Alternatively you can report
any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers
on 0800
555
111.
