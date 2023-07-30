Appeal For Information After Man Injured, Lower Hutt

Police are appealing for any information after a man self-presented at a

hospital in Lower Hutt around 3pm today.

The man is in a serious condition with injuries consistent with a gunshot

wound.

Police believe this occurred in the Wainuiomata area and is an isolated

incident, and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

If you have any information that may assist Police with our investigation,

please contact Police on 105 and reference event number: P055504433.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers

on 0800 555 111.

