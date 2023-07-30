Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appeal For Information After Man Injured, Lower Hutt

Sunday, 30 July 2023, 7:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for any information after a man self-presented at a
hospital in Lower Hutt around 3pm today.

The man is in a serious condition with injuries consistent with a gunshot
wound.

Police believe this occurred in the Wainuiomata area and is an isolated
incident, and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

If you have any information that may assist Police with our investigation,
please contact Police on 105 and reference event number: P055504433.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
ALSO:

Episode Two

Episode Three

