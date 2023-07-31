Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Scholarship Fund Supports IoD members in the Not-for-Profit Sector – First Round of Recipients Announced

Monday, 31 July 2023, 6:18 am
Press Release: Institute Of Directors

The Institute of Directors (IoD) is delighted to have allocated its new Scholarship Fund to the first round of recipients. Currently focused on supporting its members in the not-for-profit sector, the aim is to help awardees upskill through a range of courses on offer at the IoD.

Executive search and consulting company SWR Group has supported the IoD with the project, providing funding to unlock places on the IoD’s highly sought-after courses – the Company Directors’ Course (CDC), a five-day course relevant for those with a minimum of three years’ experience on a board, and places on the Governance Essentials suite of one-day courses.

Given the number of submissions and the high calibre of applicants, SWR announced it would fund an additional CDC place for a recipient for the 2023 year.

SWR Group director Graeme Sandri says it recognises the value of supporting the IoD with launching the new fund, including supporting an additional 2023 winner who will attend the Company Directors’ Course.

“It’s exciting to see the announcement of the recipients and to know they will gain an immense amount of knowledge and skills to add to their governance toolbox. Being on a board today isn’t easy and having the chance to assist the not-for-profit sector will only create more growth and prosperity for the communities they serve,” Sandri says.

The Institute received more than 90 applications, with recipients coming from across the motu, including Auckland, Waikato, Wellington, Canterbury and Otago/Southland.

Those who received the 2023 CDC Scholarship are Joshua Hickford (Taranaki), Sophie South (Canterbury), and Katherine Dedo (Otago Southland).

A larger group of applicants received the 2023 one-day Essentials Course Scholarship: Anthony McMahon, Ashlee McCormick, Claire McDonald, Jemma Balmer, Kathleen Brosnahan, Neerali Parbhu, Rachael Pizey, Rachel Vicars, Surbhi Luthra and Watene Hema.

IoD Chief Executive Kirsten Patterson, who is also the newly appointed Chair of the Global Network of Director Institutes (GNDI), says the IoD understands the challenges that not-for-profits face and what it means to govern them.

“The initiative is about helping to build a solid foundation in strong governance for the not-for-profit sector. We were pleased with the number of applicants, which illustrates the need and demand for further upskilling and knowledge-building in the sector. We have also been very fortunate to have the support of SWR Group in driving towards successful outcomes through the fund.”

Patterson says sitting on a not-for-profit board can present a range of complex issues many might not expect.

“There are myriad challenges for all industries and sectors, but NFPs face the additional pressure of seeking funding which can become the priority for these boards. What we’re hoping through the Scholarship Fund is to support the sector to continue to thrive and provide the necessary skills and knowledge when encountering this new terrain that all directors are facing,” says Patterson.

Joshua Hickford says he is excited to progress his governance skills. “To have the opportunity to learn from others that have been before me and further build on my governance knowledge is one I am most excited about and grateful to have received,” says Hickford, who is passionate about New Zealand communities.

Following a career spanning 38 years with the Ministry of Social Development, Katie Brosnahan changed her focus to governance roles predominantly in the not-for-profit sector. She enjoys giving back to her local community and the Essentials Course opportunity will allow her to build the skills to do that well.

“Being awarded this scholarship will better equip me to be more effective in these governance roles. The Institute of Directors provides such a wide range of fantastic resources and I am truly grateful for the opportunity this scholarship gives me,” Brosnahan says.

Sandri sat on the selection panel and says it provided him with further insight into the great work not-for-profit boards undertake. He says the passion and desire to make a difference really hit home.

“It was for this reason I recommended SWR fund one more CDC space and the group had no hesitation in agreeing to this proposal. SWR Group’s commitment to the not-for-profit sector is a high priority and we are so pleased to get involved with this great initiative from the IoD,” Sandri says.

The Scholarship Fund sits alongside other initiatives, activities and partnerships, and the IoD believes that building the strength of not-for-profit governance is an important step for the future.

