Man injured following firearms incident, Heidelberg
Monday, 31 July 2023, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a man was injured
during a firearms incident in Mavora Crescent, Heidelberg,
late last night.
Emergency services were called to the
scene shortly before midnight and the man was transported to
hospital in critical condition.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and Police would
like to hear from anyone who might have helpful information
to share.
If you were in the area and saw anything, or
if you have information about those involved, please get in
touch.
You can do so by calling 105 and quoting event
number P055508327.
Information can also be given
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
