Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two people charged in relation to Pakowhai burglary

Monday, 31 July 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people have been charged in relation to a burglary in Pakowhai, Hawke's Bay, an area that was heavily damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The burglary occurred on the morning of 29 July and one of the items stolen was a CCTV camera.

The camera remained operational and enabled Police to identify potential suspects.

A search warrant was subsequently undertaken at a Hastings address, where the CCTV camera was located, along with a firearm and ammunition.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Hastings District Court today, charged with burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A 44-year-old woman was also arrested and will appear in Hastings District Court on 4 August on the same charges.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliamentary Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. The Scoop Election Podcast crew chatted to the Taxpayer’s eagle-eyed porcine mascot and researcher Oliver Bryan about what he considers an egregious breach of parliamentary rules. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


 
 
National Party: Nine Gang Members To Every Ten Police Officers

New data reveals the National Gang List has grown to 9,100, an increase of 70% since Labour came to power, with gangs recruiting twice as fast as police. In some districts, such as Bay of Plenty, gang members already double the number of police officers. More


NZ Govt: Camera Rollout Boosts Marine Protection

The rollout of on-board cameras across New Zealand’s inshore commercial fishing fleet has reached a new milestone, with cameras going live on the first 23 boats from Tuesday. More


NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party: Fishing & Hunting Minister Welcome, But With Misgivings

The public should ask searching questions about National’s real intentions relative to its past disregard for recreational fishing and hunting. It remains to be seen how sincere it’s promise to set up a credible voice at the cabinet table really is. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 