Two people charged in relation to Pakowhai burglary
Monday, 31 July 2023, 10:22 am
Two people have been charged in relation to a burglary in
Pakowhai, Hawke's Bay, an area that was heavily damaged by
Cyclone Gabrielle.
The burglary occurred on the
morning of 29 July and one of the items stolen was a CCTV
camera.
The camera remained operational and enabled
Police to identify potential suspects.
A search
warrant was subsequently undertaken at a Hastings address,
where the CCTV camera was located, along with a firearm and
ammunition.
A 43-year-old man was arrested and will
appear in Hastings District Court today, charged with
burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm and
ammunition.
A 44-year-old woman was also arrested and
will appear in Hastings District Court on 4 August on the
same
charges.
