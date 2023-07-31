Two people charged in relation to Pakowhai burglary

Two people have been charged in relation to a burglary in Pakowhai, Hawke's Bay, an area that was heavily damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The burglary occurred on the morning of 29 July and one of the items stolen was a CCTV camera.

The camera remained operational and enabled Police to identify potential suspects.

A search warrant was subsequently undertaken at a Hastings address, where the CCTV camera was located, along with a firearm and ammunition.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Hastings District Court today, charged with burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A 44-year-old woman was also arrested and will appear in Hastings District Court on 4 August on the same charges.



© Scoop Media

