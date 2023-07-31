Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Toi Mahana To Take Over Wcc’s Social Housing Services On 1 August

Monday, 31 July 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: Te Toi Mahana

Te Toi Mahana will take over Wellinton City Council’s (the Council’s) social housing services from 1 August 2023.

Te Toi Mahana was established as a Trust in February 2023 to manage the city’s social housing portfolio and became a registered charity and Community Housing Provider (CHP) in July 2023. This will enable access to Government funding so that more social housing can be built, and access to a rent subsidy for eligible new tenants.

Te Toi Mahana will become the second largest public housing provider in Wellington, after Kāinga Ora, with a portfolio of nearly 1900 homes and 3000 tenants. Te Toi Mahana is dedicated to providing safe, secure and affordable housing to our tenants in Wellington, New Zealand.

The name, Te Toi Mahana, was gifted to us from our Tākai Here (mana whenua) partners and means “the place of caring and nuturing, standing and belonging”.

Background

The Council has provided social housing in Wellington since the 1950s.

The Council’s social housing service, City Housing, had long-standing financial challenges. In June 2022, following community consultation, the Council agreed to establish a CHP to help resolve these financial challenges.

A CHP will enable:

· more new social housing to be built in Wellington

· access to the Government's Income Related Rent Subsidy (IRRS) for new, eligible tenants, improving rental affordability for tenants and financial sustainability for the Trust

· long-term resolution of City Housing’s financial challenges, at a lower cost to the Council and ratepayers.

A CHP is a regulated entity that provides social, affordable and/or community housing and is registered with Community Housing Regulatory Authority (CHRA).

The Council will still own the majority of its properties and will lease these to the CHP. The CHP will take over tenancy management, activities, and maintenance.

Current City Housing tenants will transfer across to Te Toi Mahana with all their current rental conditions, including subsidies. Most of the City Housing team will take up new roles with Trust.

As part of the set-up of the CHP, the Council will gift the CHP $10m of property and $23m funds, to help it build new social housing. A decision has not yet been made on which properties will be gifted to the CHP. A recommendation will go to the Council for discussion later in 2023.

The Council will remain responsible for delivering the major housing upgrade programme (HUP2) that it has agreed with the Government, and the delivery of Healthy Homes upgrades, on track for completion by July 2024.

Governance and Leadership

Te Toi Mahana is governed by a board of nine trustees. They are:

· Andrew Turner (Chair)

· Matthew Harker

· Carolyn van Leuven (Te Āti Awa)

· Liz Kelly (Ngāti Toa Rangatira)

· Councillor Rebecca Matthews

· Councillor Tim Brown

· Matthew Harker

· Lucy Elwood

· Louise Marsden

· Natasha Possenniskie.

The Chief Executive of Te Toi Mahana is Angelique Jackson

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Toi Mahana on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliamentary Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. The Scoop Election Podcast crew chatted to the Taxpayer’s eagle-eyed porcine mascot and researcher Oliver Bryan about what he considers an egregious breach of parliamentary rules. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

Gordon Campbell: On ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Economists are weird. People are having trouble feeding their families. Yet the obvious solution – reduce the tax burden on their food – is treated as a crime against theory, and a form of tax relief that only wealthy people and landlords deserve. Taking GST off fruit and vegetables is also said to pose an intolerable administrative burden which – paradoxically - the likes of Brad Olsen think is quite OK when we’re talking about the administrative burden of targeting a pittance of benefit relief, under strict conditions. Somehow, the economists think it is harder to define a food category than it is to respond to a glaring social need. More


 
 
National Party: Nine Gang Members To Every Ten Police Officers

New data reveals the National Gang List has grown to 9,100, an increase of 70% since Labour came to power, with gangs recruiting twice as fast as police. In some districts, such as Bay of Plenty, gang members already double the number of police officers. More


NZ Govt: Camera Rollout Boosts Marine Protection

The rollout of on-board cameras across New Zealand’s inshore commercial fishing fleet has reached a new milestone, with cameras going live on the first 23 boats from Tuesday. More


NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party: Fishing & Hunting Minister Welcome, But With Misgivings

The public should ask searching questions about National’s real intentions relative to its past disregard for recreational fishing and hunting. It remains to be seen how sincere it’s promise to set up a credible voice at the cabinet table really is. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 