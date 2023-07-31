Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

First Variable Speed Limit Unveiled Outside Northland Marae

Monday, 31 July 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is working towards a vision in Aotearoa where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.

In 2020, Waka Kotahi reviewed speed limits on Northland’s SH10 between Awanui and Kaingaroa to make the road safer for all road users.

Since then, Waka Kotahi has worked with iwi, hapū partners and the local community to implement lower speed limits outside the Mahimaru and Kareponia marae on State Highway 10.

Mahimaru marae now has a 60km/h variable speed limit to ensure the safe entry and exit of vehicles.

Kareponia marae also has a 60km/h variable speed limit to allow safe entry and exit of vehicles as well as a 30km/h variable speed limit area encompassing both Kareponia marae and the urupā to keep iwi safe as they walk along the State Highway during tangi.

Multi-speed variable speed limit signage will be used to achieve this.

Steve Mutton Director Regional Relationships Waka Kotahi says that this is the first time safety improvements have been developed with iwi and hapū partners, and used outside of a marae across the motu.

“We’re committed to providing safer roading environments around marae and we’re working closely with other iwi and hapū partners to develop improvements to lower speed limits and keep our communities safe.

“We’ve partnered with mana whenua to ensure that Māori cultural values and perspectives are recognised and integrated into the project. This partnership will continue throughout the project’s development and delivery” says Mr Mutton.

Waka Kotahi developed a Mana Enhancing Agreement with Kareponia marae to support Trustees with the operation of the 30km/h variable speed limit. The Agreement places the principle of mana at the centre of the relationship and enables both organisations to work in partnership to enhance the safety of the community.

The new speed limits will come into effect from today, Monday 31 July 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliamentary Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. The Scoop Election Podcast crew chatted to the Taxpayer’s eagle-eyed porcine mascot and researcher Oliver Bryan about what he considers an egregious breach of parliamentary rules. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


Gordon Campbell: On ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career in the pharmaceutical industry, Stephenson’s “skills” are in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse, More


 
 
National Party: Nine Gang Members To Every Ten Police Officers

New data reveals the National Gang List has grown to 9,100, an increase of 70% since Labour came to power, with gangs recruiting twice as fast as police. In some districts, such as Bay of Plenty, gang members already double the number of police officers. More


NZ Govt: Camera Rollout Boosts Marine Protection

The rollout of on-board cameras across New Zealand’s inshore commercial fishing fleet has reached a new milestone, with cameras going live on the first 23 boats from Tuesday. More


NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party: Fishing & Hunting Minister Welcome, But With Misgivings

The public should ask searching questions about National’s real intentions relative to its past disregard for recreational fishing and hunting. It remains to be seen how sincere it’s promise to set up a credible voice at the cabinet table really is. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 