Police Hope To Resume Search For Yanfei Bao At Christchurch Waterways On Wednesday
Monday, 31 July 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police hope to resume search for Yanfei Bao at
Christchurch waterways on Wednesday
Police continue to
monitor water levels at search locations for Yanfei Bao,
after high levels over the weekend.
Conditions on the
Halswell River and Ellesmere Lake remain unfavourable for
searching this morning, however this will be continually
reassessed, with searches in the area most likely able to
resume on Wednesday.
Other enquiries continue to be
carried out as Police continue to receive information about
Ms Bao's disappearance.
Police have received more than
200 pieces of information relating to the case, and will
continue to assess and act on information received.
We
continue to be interested in any information relating to
sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration
DPH101, particularly on Thursday 20 July.
Information
can be given to Police via 105, either by calling or going
online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update Report’.
Please reference file
number
230720/5911.
