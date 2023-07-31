Police Hope To Resume Search For Yanfei Bao At Christchurch Waterways On Wednesday

Police hope to resume search for Yanfei Bao at Christchurch waterways on Wednesday

Police continue to monitor water levels at search locations for Yanfei Bao, after high levels over the weekend.

Conditions on the Halswell River and Ellesmere Lake remain unfavourable for searching this morning, however this will be continually reassessed, with searches in the area most likely able to resume on Wednesday.

Other enquiries continue to be carried out as Police continue to receive information about Ms Bao's disappearance.

Police have received more than 200 pieces of information relating to the case, and will continue to assess and act on information received.

We continue to be interested in any information relating to sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, particularly on Thursday 20 July.

Information can be given to Police via 105, either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230720/5911.

© Scoop Media

