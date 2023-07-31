Triple Whammy Of Wind, Rain, And Even Snow, Then An Improving Trend To End The Week

Covering period of Monday 31 July- Thursday 3 August



It has been a relatively fine and settled weekend for much of Aotearoa New Zealand, but that’s about to change as MetService forecasts a series of fronts spread up the country in the coming days.

MetService Meteorologist David Miller says, ‘The first front is set to barrel onto western parts of the South Island this afternoon and evening (Monday), with northwest winds strengthening ahead of the front. Heavy Rain Watches have been issued for Fiordland, the ranges of Westland and the Otago Headwaters.

Additionally, the lower North Island and top of the South Island are under a Strong Wind Warning, while much of the rest of the South Island is under a Strong Wind Watch. ‘The far south of the South Island in particular may see very strong winds later Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and this Strong Wind Watch may be upgraded into a Strong Wind Warning in these areas,’ Miller warns.

As well as the wind and the rain, snow is expected to low levels Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the lower parts of the South Island. Snow could be seen down to about 200 to 300 metres in Southland, Clutha, Fiordland and inland parts of Otago, and a Heavy Snow Watch has been issued for these areas. People travelling along alpine roads in the coming days are advised to keep an eye out for active Road Snow Warnings.

The remainder of the North Island is likely to feel the effects from these fronts as they traverse the country from Wednesday. Eastern parts of the North Island, as well as Auckland and Northland, will experience strong to gale westerly winds, and Strong Wind Watches or Warnings may be issued for these areas as these systems approach the North Island.

It’s not all bad news though, as a ridge of high pressure is forecast to push onto the country from the west from Thursday, heralding a more settled end to the week.

