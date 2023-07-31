Man Appearing In Court Following Paihia Incident

A man is due in court today after assaulting a woman, and then breaking into the Paihia Police Station.

Officers were initially called to Marsden Road, near the Selwyn Mall, in Paihia around 1.15pm on Sunday to reports a male and a female were arguing.

The male had seriously assaulted the female, who it’s believed was known to him.

She was taken to Whangārei Hospital with serious injuries to her head and body, and is in a stable condition.

Minutes later, Police were notified of an alarm activation at Paihia Police Station, where a male was immediately arrested by Police.

He had smashed his way into the front of the station with a brick, smashed through another internal door, before gaining entry into the office area where he damaged the internal alarm that was sounding.

He was located by Police inside. The same male is believed to have been involved in both incidents.

At the time this incident occurred, the station was not open and there is no tactical equipment stored on site.

The damage is being repaired and Police will be conducting a review to establish whether any improvements can be made.

A 27-year-old male is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court today charged with wounding with intent, wilful damage, intentional damage, and burglary.

As part of ongoing inquiries, Police would like to hear from anyone in the vicinity of Selwyn Mall, Selwyn Road, or Williams Road who saw what happened, or recall seeing a male acting suspiciously in Paihia township during the day and prior to these events.

If you can help, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 230730/5703.

