Serious Crash, West Coast - Tasman
Monday, 31 July 2023, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH 6
(Lower Buller Gorge Road) reported around
1:30pm.
Initial indications suggest serious injuries
and a helicopter has been
dispatched to the
scene.
The road will be closed for some tome on SH 6
in between Heaphys and Meadow Road.
Motorists are
advised to expect delays and use alternative
routes.
