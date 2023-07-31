Serious Crash, West Coast - Tasman

Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH 6 (Lower Buller Gorge Road) reported around 1:30pm.

Initial indications suggest serious injuries and a helicopter has been

dispatched to the scene.

The road will be closed for some tome on SH 6 in between Heaphys and Meadow Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternative routes.

