Woman’s Life Saved After Concerned Neighbour Calls Police

A woman’s life was saved on Saturday after a concerned neighbour called Police after not having seen her for several days.

Police were called to a Glenfield home at around 6.20pm after a person expressed welfare concerns for their neighbour.

Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Todd Moore-Carter says the woman had not been seen for several days.

“The curtains at the home had remained drawn and there was no signs of movement in the house.

“They were rightfully concerned as the elderly woman lives alone and phone calls had gone unanswered.”

The concerned neighbour decided to phone Police and request a welfare check.

Police attended shortly afterwards and located the woman, who had fallen over and was in urgent need of medical attention.

“We believe she could have been needing assistance for a number of days, and the woman was transported to hospital to receive the care she needed,” Inspector Moore-Carter says.

“The neighbours quick-thinking and concern for their neighbour almost certainly saved her life.”

Inspector Moore-Carter says it is a timely reminder for the community to get to know their neighbours, and to check up on them.

“Please remember to look out for one another, especially our vulnerable and elderly communities.”

Anyone who has immediate concerns for a person’s welfare is asked to call Police on 111.

