Minimising Our Waste: New Waste Plan For The Wellington Region Out For Consultation

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 9:52 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington region’s councils are consulting on the Draft Wellington Region Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP) 2023–2029 to transform how we deal with waste and foster a sustainable future.

This comprehensive plan represents a unified regional effort by the eight councils: Carterton District Council, Hutt City Council, Kāpiti Coast District Council, Masterton District Council, Porirua City Council, South Wairarapa District Council, Upper Hutt City Council, Wellington City Council.

Wellington Region Waste Management and Minimisation Plan Joint Committee Chair Councillor Iona Pannett says: “The Wellington region generates a significant amount of waste. While some progress has been made over the last decade, there is still much work to do.

“We have a shared responsibility to address the urgent problem of waste generation which not only affects the current health of our environment, but also has far-reaching consequences for climate change, biodiversity, and public health.

“A conscious effort has been made to include a Te Ao Māori world view. This is a work in progress and we look forward to further kōrero with our mana whenua partners.

“The truth is that our current consumption habits are generating an overwhelming amount of waste. Individuals, businesses, and local councils in the Wellington region are being encouraged to come together and take decisive action against waste.

“Simple changes like buying less, using reusable items, diverting food waste from landfill, and becoming recycling experts will lead to tangible change,” says Councillor Pannett.

The WMMP is a comprehensive plan that includes a set of regional actions and targets. Additionally, each council has a local action plan, with the three Wairarapa councils having a joint action plan. These plans are tailored to meet the unique needs and opportunities for our communities in each city and district within the region.

Practical initiatives like kerbside recycling, food waste collection, organic waste options, litter monitoring, and advocacy for better national policies will contribute to the vision of a cleaner, greener Wellington region.

Alongside the WMMP, the Wellington Region Waste Assessment 2023 will also be available during consultation which shows the region’s progress on reducing waste over the last six years.

Councillor Pannett adds: “We are encouraging anyone interested in the future of waste management and minimisation to visit the website for information and to provide feedback on the plans at www.lesswastegreaterplace.co.nz.”

The consultation is now open and closes on Friday 1 September 2023.

