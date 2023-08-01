Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canal Angler Entangled In His Own Web Of Lies

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 9:56 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

An offender dealt with by Fish & Game was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling $1,900 in the Ashburton District Court for multiple sports fishing offences committed at the Mackenzie Basin hydro canals.

The hydro canal fishery is the most popular freshwater sports fishery in New Zealand.

James Kamoe of Ashburton pleaded guilty to three charges against the Conservation Act in the Ashburton District Court on Monday, 24th July.

Kamoe was convicted of: fishing without a sports fishing licence and two charges of providing false and misleading information to a ranger.

Kamoe’s offending was detected during a night-time compliance operation undertaken by Fish & Game Rangers during Labour Weekend 2022.

Kamoe claimed he held a valid sports fish licence; however, subsequent enquiries showed this to be false.

During further investigations, Kamoe claimed that he was not the person Fish & Game Rangers interviewed while fishing; instead, it was his cousin who had since returned home overseas.

Fish & Game investigators invalidated Kamoe’s claims, visiting Kamoe to positively identify him as the person interviewed while fishing and reviewing NZ Customs Service records that showed that no person by the ‘cousins’ name during those dates had travelled out of New Zealand.

Every person fishing for sports fish, including trout and salmon, is required under the Conservation Act to purchase and hold a valid sports fishing licence.

Providing false or misleading information to a Fish & Game ranger is a serious offence with a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison or a $100,000 fine.

Central South Island Compliance Coordinator Hamish Stevens said, "This result shows that anglers who are tempted to lie to rangers can expect to be caught out and face serious consequences".

"Anglers who are tempted to break the rules or fish without a sports fishing licence need to realise they are risking criminal conviction, fines and imprisonment."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Labour: Party List For 2023 Election

The Labour Party has unveiled its party list, bolstering its experienced caucus with fresh new talent. Party President Jill Day says it shows Labour is strengthening its existing team & focussing on the bread and butter issues that matter most to Kiwis - “We have ranked our existing Cabinet, Whips, and office holders broadly in their caucus order, with Speaker Adrian Rurawhe at eleven, Willow-Jean Prime moving to nine, and Jo Luxton moving to nineteen." More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliament Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


National: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career, his “skills” are in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 