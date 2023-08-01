Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Crackdown On Retail Crime In South Auckland

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are increasing patrols across southern Auckland’s town centres, putting offenders on notice.

The ongoing retail operation is already gaining results, with some prolific offenders facing dozens of charges.

As part of an ongoing commitment to prevent retail crime, Counties Manukau South Police will run the operation focussing on reducing retail theft in the district.

So far 10 people are facing a total of 59 charges of shoplifting, with more charges expected to be laid in coming days.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes says Police will be undertaking high visibility patrols in shopping centres and CBD’s, with a specific focus on supermarkets and other major retailers.

Work will continue with retailers and business on simple steps they can take to prevent their businesses being targeted.

“Police are continuing to take offending against retail businesses in our community seriously, identifying offenders and holding them to account.”

Inspector Hoyes says Police are continuing to work alongside our partners to reduce harm on our town centres and retailers.

“Police and retailers cannot prevent crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and the social harm it causes.

“Our high visibility patrols in shopping malls and along shopping strips also allow Police to interact with the public who want to see an end to this type of crime in their neighbourhood. By working together we can make our district a place where everybody can be safe and feel safe,” Inspector Hoyes says.

A 39-year-old woman is facing a total of 24 charges relating to shoplifting and trespassing and will appear in Pukekohe District Court on 26 September.

A 28-year-old female will appear in Papakura District Court on 3 August after attempting to leave a supermarket with a trolley full of goods without paying on 25 July.

A 32-year-old woman has been referred to Te Pae Oranga after attempting to steal $91 worth of groceries in her backpack on 24 July.

Counties Manukau Police encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security or Police to prevent retail theft.

People are encouraged to continue report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Roy Morgan Research: Labour Battered - Will "Chippy" Get Sausage Rolled?

Support for the National Party has increased for the first time this year, up 3.5% points to 33.5%, while support for potential coalition partners Act NZ dropped 1% point to 14%, which means the two parties combined could capture a slim majority of seats if this level of support is repeated in the October election. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labours' Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually... More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Greens update that no taxpayers dosh used for local campaigns - cite mistake

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


National: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career, his “skills” are in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 