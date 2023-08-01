Police Crackdown On Retail Crime In South Auckland

Police are increasing patrols across southern Auckland’s town centres, putting offenders on notice.

The ongoing retail operation is already gaining results, with some prolific offenders facing dozens of charges.

As part of an ongoing commitment to prevent retail crime, Counties Manukau South Police will run the operation focussing on reducing retail theft in the district.

So far 10 people are facing a total of 59 charges of shoplifting, with more charges expected to be laid in coming days.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes says Police will be undertaking high visibility patrols in shopping centres and CBD’s, with a specific focus on supermarkets and other major retailers.

Work will continue with retailers and business on simple steps they can take to prevent their businesses being targeted.

“Police are continuing to take offending against retail businesses in our community seriously, identifying offenders and holding them to account.”

Inspector Hoyes says Police are continuing to work alongside our partners to reduce harm on our town centres and retailers.

“Police and retailers cannot prevent crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and the social harm it causes.

“Our high visibility patrols in shopping malls and along shopping strips also allow Police to interact with the public who want to see an end to this type of crime in their neighbourhood. By working together we can make our district a place where everybody can be safe and feel safe,” Inspector Hoyes says.

A 39-year-old woman is facing a total of 24 charges relating to shoplifting and trespassing and will appear in Pukekohe District Court on 26 September.

A 28-year-old female will appear in Papakura District Court on 3 August after attempting to leave a supermarket with a trolley full of goods without paying on 25 July.

A 32-year-old woman has been referred to Te Pae Oranga after attempting to steal $91 worth of groceries in her backpack on 24 July.

Counties Manukau Police encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security or Police to prevent retail theft.

People are encouraged to continue report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

