Snow, Wind Update For Canterbury, The Alpine Passes And The Lindis Pass, Otago – 5.30 PM

A fast-moving southerly front is making its way up the South Island/Te Wai Pounamu this afternoon and overnight, dropping snow and creating windy and dangerous conditions for motorcyclists and high-sided vehicle drivers, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

People should check the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journeys/ highways map before setting out and anticipate ice in the morning in dark places and on bridge decks. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

Lindis Pass, SH8 –conditions have eased

Since the 2 pm update today, conditions on the Lindis Pass between Omarama and Tarras have eased, chains are no longer required but drivers should take care.

The Central Otago network is well covered with de-icing compound and gritted, says Aspiring Highways, the Central Otago Waka Kotahi highway maintenance team. Crews are ready to clear snow or reapply grit as needed.

Potential for snow in South Canterbury tonight

Snow may still fall along SH8 Burkes Pass, Tekapo to Fairlie, SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie and the highway into Mt Cook/ Aoraki from around 8 pm Tuesday night.

Electronic highway message boards have all been updated so drivers are warned of the potential for snow overnight and into the morning.

Alpine passes

The snow could make its way into SH73 Porters Pass in the early hours of the morning so drivers should check before heading off. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

Crown Range Road – linking Wanaka and Queenstown, chains needed

The Crown Range Road, managed by Queenstown Lakes District Council, is open with chains required between Eastburn Road and Cardrona Village, due to snowfall.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/hazards/436412

Southland highway remains closed – no change from earlier today

SH94 into Milford Sound/ Piopiotahi has stayed closed today and will be closed overnight due to heavy snow. There are considerable risks from falling trees and wind as well as the rising avalanche risk, says the Milford Road Alliance team.

Reopening is likely from late Wednesday morning after helicopter avalanche control work and road snow clearing.

Southland highway conditions here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/southland

Updates for Canterbury: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury

Updates for Otago: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago

Winter driving tips

De-ice and de-mist windows before starting your journey

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination

Leave a greater following distance between vehicles

On frosty days try to use main roads where possible

Turn your headlights on, even during the day

Avoid sudden movements when accelerating, turning or braking

Be prepared for sunstrike as the sun sets or rises

If cycling, make sure your lights are working and reflectors are up to standard. Wear bright or light-coloured clothing to be more visible.

