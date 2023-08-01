Road Open, Lower Moutere - Tasman
Holdaway road has now reopened following a collision
involving a car and
a
powerline.
Support for the National Party has increased for the first time this year, up 3.5% points to 33.5%, while support for potential coalition partners Act NZ dropped 1% point to 14%, which means the two parties combined could capture a slim majority of seats if this level of support is repeated in the October election. More
In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More
The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More
Scoop Election Podcast: Green Update - No Taxpayers' Money Used For Local Campaigns
According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More
Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More
PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action
Brown's removal of Cr Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More