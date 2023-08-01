Serious Crash, Dunedin - Southern
Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 8:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious single
vehicle crash on Huntly
Road, Woodside reported around
7:20pm.
Initial indications suggest serious
injuries.
The road is currently
closed.
Motorists are advised to use an alternative
route.
© Scoop Media
