Lane Closures And Speed Restrictions Likely On Auckland Harbour Bridge Tomorrow

An amber alert has been issued for the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow with the highest wind gusts expected between 1pm and 6pm.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 90 to 100 km/hr during this time.

While an alert is also in place from 5am to 7am tomorrow morning, peak hour lane configurations will remain on the bridge as lower wind speeds are predicted.

Gusts are expected to pick back up between 10am and 7pm and the bridge will be placed into a 4x4 lane configuration in each direction.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge during these times and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Watch here to understand why lanes on the bridge may need to close if certain wind speed thresholds are reached.

The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds or close lanes if necessary.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

© Scoop Media

