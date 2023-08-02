Fatal Crash, St Arnaud
Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 5:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
01 August
Police can confirm that a person has died
following a crash involving a single farm vehicle on a
property near the Korere Tophouse Road, St Arnaud this
evening.
Emergency services attended after receiving a
report at around 7.20pm. Sadly, the sole occupant of the
vehicle died at the scene.
Worksafe are investigating
alongside Police Serious Crash Unit, and the matter will be
referred to the
Coroner.
