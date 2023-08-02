Fatal Crash, St Arnaud

01 August

Police can confirm that a person has died following a crash involving a single farm vehicle on a property near the Korere Tophouse Road, St Arnaud this evening.

Emergency services attended after receiving a report at around 7.20pm. Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Worksafe are investigating alongside Police Serious Crash Unit, and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.

