Court Appearance Following Incident In Ballance Street, Masterton

A man is appearing in court following an incident in Masterton on Sunday afternoon, 30 July.

The 22-year-old man is charged with committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless discharge of a firearm, threatening to kill and driving while suspended.

Police initially received multiple driving complaints on Sunday afternoon in relation to two vehicles in Masterton.

The man was taken into custody following an incident on Ballance Street where he allegedly discharged a firearm at a vehicle and its occupants.

Those involved were known to each other.

Detective Senior Sergeant Skoglund says: “It is fortunate that no one was seriously hurt or killed during this incident.

“We understand that other residents were going about their day when this incident occurred, and it must have been concerning.”

Police urge anyone who has information relating to this incident, or saw it happen, to contact Police by calling 105 or filing a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 230730/6746

The man is due to appear in Masterton District Court today [Wednesday 2 August].

