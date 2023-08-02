Mount Holdsworth Search Continues

The search is resuming today for a man reported missing in the Mount Holdsworth area.

Michael MacGregor was last seen at the Rocky Lookout around 12:20pm on Monday.

An appeal to the public for information that would assist Police has had a great response, and Police are very grateful to all who came forward.

The person wearing orange seen in the back of a social media video posted by Michael has been identified and spoken to by Police, and has provided Police with information that has assisted with search planning.

Police Search and Rescue teams have spent the night in Totara Flats Hut and are being supported by a police search and rescue squad on a training exercise overnight at Tutuwai hut.

Several LandSAR volunteer teams are currently searching, and the operation is being supported by Amateur Radio Emergency Communications volunteers.

Today's search will focus on the wider Rocky Lookout and the Totara Flats areas.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter with thermal imaging has been deployed and a drone may be used – however these are both weather-dependent.

A LandSAR dog is currently in use and a Police dog is about to be deployed.

While we are pleased with the public's response, we'd still welcome anyone who may have seen Michael or who has information to call Police on 111, quoting event number P055522968.

